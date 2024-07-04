AOPEN by Acer is a 34-inch curved gaming monitor and it's just $234.89 now

Are you looking for a big curved monitor at a very affordable price? Well, check out the AOPEN by Acer 34HC5CU curved gaming monitor. It's a 34-inch display with a QHD (3440 x 1440) resolution, and now it's at its lowest price of just $234.89. Since January, it has mostly been at $269.99, so you're saving over $35 right now.

According to Acer, this monitor has 1500R curvature, which means that you'll get a cinematic, immersive experience when you play games, and it also allegedly helps to reduce eye strain. Other eye protection features include blue light protection, flicker reduction, minimal reflections, and more.

Other main features include support for AMD FreeSync Premium, where the monitor syncs with the framerate of the graphics card to deliver an ultra-smooth gaming experience. It includes a 180Hz refresh rate to render frames quicker and reduce lag. Finally, this display supports Turbo Visual Response, which is Acer's fancy way of saying it has a response time of 1ms.

The reviews said that it's a quality product, was good value for money, has good image quality and performance, is a good size, was easy to set up, and has a clear picture. Reviews were mixed about the colors.

Its overall ratings are 4.4 out of 5 stars based on 859 ratings, suggesting it's a great product. It ships from and is sold by Amazon and is eligible for return, refund, or replacement within 30 days if you don't like it.

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK and Newegg US to find some other great tech deals. Also, check the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.