Fresh leak shows off the Galaxy Buds3 Pro with LED strips on stem and new charging case

Samsung is all set to debut the Galaxy Buds3 series, which includes the Galaxy Buds3 and the Galaxy Buds3 Pro, at the upcoming Unpacked event on July 10 at the Louvre Museum in Paris. We already know that this year, Samsung has opted for the stem-like design for its Galaxy Buds3 series, similar to Apple AirPods, and has ditched its in-ear style.

The design was leaked multiple times, including by Samsung's own Members app a couple of times. A previous leak also highlighted that the new stem-like design would also introduce pinch and squeeze gesture support on the Galaxy Buds3 series. Last month, a retail box of the standard Galaxy Buds3 also popped up, showcasing key details about the upcoming earphones.

Now, reliable tipster IceUniverse has shared multiple images of the retail box of the Galaxy Buds3 Pro on X (formerly Twitter). The leaked images show off the device's retail box, new charging case, the redesigned earphones themselves, and fast pairing in action.

The Galaxy Buds3 Pro is visible in gray color in the leaked images. The leaked images also highlight the LED strips that run through both the Galaxy Buds3 Pro stems, which is an interesting design element that leaked previously. The purpose of the LED strips on both stems is still unclear at the moment.

The charging case also has blue and orange accents, which also showed up in the design leak of the Galaxy Watch7 Ultra. Here, it may be to differentiate the left and right earphones. Earlier, a leak claimed that the Galaxy Buds3 Pro could cost you €313.49 (roughly $335) in Europe.

A previous report suggested that pre-ordering either the Galaxy Z Flip6 or the Galaxy Z Fold6 could get you a free Galaxy Buds3 Pro as a pre-order gift. Both the Galaxy Z Flip6 and the Galaxy Z Fold6 are expected to hit the stores in late July.