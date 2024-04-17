The Microsoft Teams iOS app has added mixed reality-based spatial annotations for workers

Microsoft is adding a new feature to its Teams mobile app for iOS devices that's been made specifically for frontline workers who use their smartphones to view and record items for their jobs.

In a blog post, Microsoft says the Teams iOS app can now support the use of spatial annotations for workers who have a Dynamics 365 license. The feature is currently in a public preview stage.

Normally, this kind of mixed reality feature would be available in a stand-alone mobile app, such as Microsoft's Dynamics 365 Remote Assist app. However, Microsoft says that adding the feature to the Teams iOS app will not only allow workers to not use another app for this feature, but they can also use the collaboration features that are already in the Teams app.

Microsoft stated:

With the front-facing camera, users can share their view with remote participants, allowing real-time collaboration that relies on 3D annotations overlayed on physical objects to enhance comprehension. Just like with the Remote Assist app, users can move and change angles without losing track of their annotations anchored to their environment. This advanced level of interaction empowers Teams mobile users to share insights and reduce miscommunications that could lead to rework.

Microsoft also points out that adding spatial annotations to the Team iOS app will also be a benefit for company IT admins who will now have to manage fewer apps for their business or organization. They will also get better security thanks to Microsoft's use of end-to-end encryption, data loss prevention, and more with the Teams app.

The new feature is available for companies and workers who have either a Dynamics 365 Field Service, Dynamics 365 Guides, or Dynamics 365 Remote Assist license. The public preview of spatial annotations in the Teams iOS app is expected to reach general availability sometime later in 2024. Companies and workers with Android phones will get this feature via the Teams Android app later this summer.