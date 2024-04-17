Sea of Thieves hits 40 million players on Xbox and PC ahead of PlayStation launch

Rare's pirate adventure game Sea of Thieves has been a massive hit for Microsoft's gaming ecosystem. Launched in 2018, the title has slowly seen millions upon millions of players across Xbox consoles and PC over the years. Now, that number has reached a whopping 40 million, six years after the game's release.

According to today's announcement, the 40 million players the game has seen are spread between Xbox consoles, Microsoft Store on PC, and Steam. The game's executive producer Joe Neate had this to say about the milestone:

"As I’m sure you can imagine, when it comes to Sea of Thieves my days are full of numbers. Development costs, active servers, days until the next update… Sometimes, though, a truly extraordinary number stands out – a number like 40 million, which I’m incredibly pleased to say is the number of pirates who’ve now set sail in Sea of Thieves!"

To celebrate, the studio will be kicking off a Gold & Glory Weekend on April 19 through April 22, where reputation, gold, Seasonal Renown, Allegiance and Guild Reputation will all be boosted in-game.

The live service title has been receiving free updates with huge amount of content since its launch, adding new threats, regions, entire questlines (including Pirates of the Caribbean and Monkey Island cross-overs), tech advancements, and much more. Season 12 is on the horizon too, which is slated to bring throwing knives, a new scattershot canon ball variant, ziplines, and other features.

Rare is also preparing to welcome Sony PlayStation players for the first time to its oceans. "I’m also excited about getting to expand our community even further, as we’re just days away from launching on PlayStation 5 and introducing a whole new plethora of pirates to our shared world," added Neate. "The positivity and excitement coming out of our Closed Beta was infectious, and I can’t wait for even more fresh faces to arrive starting next week."

Sea of Thieves is currently available on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, Game Pass, and Xbox Cloud Gaming. The PlayStation 5 version is arriving on April 30, and going by the beta accessible by pre-ordering players, it looks like the title is poised to be a massive hit on the platform.