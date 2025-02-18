The Nothing Phone (3a) Pro could be the new mid-range zoom king in town

The Nothing Phone (3a) series is all set to debut at the MWC 2025 event on March 4. This year, the (3a) series will have two models: Phone (3a) and Phone (3a) Pro. As the "Pro" suffix suggests, the latter will be the more advanced model. Also, based on the leaked specifications, it could very well be a mid-range Zoom king.

Reportedly, the Phone (3a) series will be powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor, paired with Adreno 810 GPU. However, the interesting bits in the leaked specifications are the details about the Phone (3a) Pro's cameras. Notably, the Phone (3a) Pro is tipped to feature a 50MP primary, 50MP 3X zoom lens with OIS, and an 8MP ultrawide camera.

The highlight is that the 50MP 3X zoom lens will be capable of doing up to 60X hybrid zoom, as confirmed by Nothing. The 50MP 3X zoom lens is rumored to be Sony’s LYT-600 sensor. Nothing has teased its upcoming phone's camera capabilities in a comparison video, where the unreleased Phone (3a) goes head-to-head against the iPhone 16 Pro. You can check out the video below.

The 3X zoom lens on the Nothing Phone (3a) Pro is similar to the one on the OnePlus 13, which is also capable of 60X hybrid zoom. The standard 50MP camera will be capable of 2X zoom. Apart from the cameras, both phones are rumored to pack a 6.72-inch AMOLED with a 120 Hz refresh rate display.

The measurement should stay identical to the Phone (2a), along with IP64 dust and water resistance. A 5,000 mAh battery will keep things running, and as for the pricing, according to SmartPrix, the Phone (3a) Pro could launch at a starting price of ₹30,000 (roughly $345), and the Phone (3a) could cost under ₹25,000 (approximately $287).