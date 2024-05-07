The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt REDkit mod editor for PC players will finally launch on May 21

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt was first released in 2015 by developer and publisher CD Projekt RED. The open-world fantasy RPG has sold a total of 50 million copies as of March 2023, according to the last financial numbers from the company.

However, many PC owners of the game have been waiting for CD Projekt RED to release official mod tools for the game for a long time. In November 2023, the company revealed it planned to release its mod tools sometime in 2024. In mid-April, it launched a playtest of the tools for select PC Steam owners.

Today, CD Projekt RED announced on its Steam page that the REDkit mod editor for The Witcher 3 will officially launch for all PC owners of the game on May 21.

The game's official forums talk about the features of the REDkit mod editor, which is described as a "refurbished" version of the same tools that the CD Projekt RED development team used to make the original game:

The Witcher 3 REDkit allows users to edit and add content to The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt on PC. This set of tools will help our community to customize all elements of the game in larger volumes than ever before. This means the ability to create: new quests

new worlds

new cutscenes

new characters / monsters / NPCs

new journal entries, dialogues etc …and more! Users have access to all game files and - for the first time - the means to tweak them with fully supported tools.

Mod makers can also package their creations with these tools and release them as standard mod packages, or as DLC packs for the game.

The Steam version of the game will also have support for Steam Workshop features that should allow mod creators to quickly share their creations with other Steam PC players. PC players outside of Steam like GOG.com and the Epic Games Store can also download mods via the NexusMods site.