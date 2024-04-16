CD Projekt RED kicks off playtest for The Witcher 3's modding tools and Steam Workshop Beta

It was late last year when CD Projekt RED announced it would be bringing official modding tools to its hugely popular RPG The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. Arriving almost 10 years after the game's original release, the tools will let players on PC add new or edit existing content with "nearly limitless freedom."

Today, the studio announced a playtest for the upcoming editor, letting interested modders try out an early version of what's incoming to gather valuable feedback. The editor is described as powerful because it's based on the same toolset CD Projekt RED had used when developing the game.

Anyone interested in participating and who already owns a copy of The Witcher 3 can head over to the newly set up Steam store page for The Witcher 3 REDkit and click the Request Access button.

"Playtest access will be distributed in batches," explains the studio in today's announcement. "After receiving access 'The Witcher 3 REDkit Playtest' will appear in your Steam Library. Remember that the editor will require The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt game files in order to work properly, so make sure you have it installed too."

Feedback on this early version of the editor can be given straight from the REDkit toolset and via the Steam forums, the MODS section of CD Projekt RED's own forums, and the studio's official Discord server.

Adding to that, the studio had a surprise announcement today. Steam Workshop support is finally coming to The Witcher 3 soon, letting PC players easily get mods and install/remove them without requiring separate mod managers or digging through game files.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt players can access the Workshop Beta by joining the Steam group available here. Keep in mind that this is a separate test from the REDkit playtest. Following that, a beta option will show up for the game in its Steam properties titled "workshop_test." Selecting that will download the required changes to access the beta. The studio has not yet given official release dates for the REDkit editor nor the Workshop support.