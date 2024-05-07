Get the Amazon Kindle Scribe eReader and digital notebook for its lowest price at $239.99

The Amazon Kindle devices remain the most popular dedicated eReader products for people who want a better way to read eBooks compared to using a smartphone or tablet. Right now, you can get the Amazon Kindle Scribe, which also doubles as a digital notebook, for its lowest price.
At the moment, you can get the Kindle Scribe with 16GB of storage and a basic pen stylus for $239.99, or $100 off its normal $339.99 price. The 32GB version with the Premium Pen has also hit a new low price of priced right now at $279.99, or $110 off its $389.99 MSRP.
The Amazon Kindle Scribe has a 10.2-inch Paperwhite display. It allows owners to read eBooks and eMagazines in direct sunlight with no strain on the eyes, unlike the majority of smartphones and tablets. It also has a battery that will last months on a single charge, so you don't have to worry about recharging every few hours.
The Kindle Scribe' can also be used as a digital notebook. You can use its pen to make notes while you read a book. You can also use it to write journals, draw artwork, create lists, make notes on PDF or Microsoft Word files, and more.
The 16GB version comes with a Basic Pen for writing, but the 32GB version comes with a Premium Pen that has a dedicated eraser. It also features a shortcut button, which you can use for certain features, such as switching between normal pen use and a highlighter.
- Amazon Kindle Scribe with 16GB and Basic Pen for $239.99 ($100 off MSRP)
- Amazon Kindle Scribe with 32GB and Premium Pen for $279.99 ($85 off MSRP)
One other deal we will mention is that for a limited time if you buy two Kindle Scribes, you will save an additional $40 on your total. The discount will be put in place when you check out.
Don't have Amazon Prime? Get Prime free for the first 30 days, and more:
- Get the first 30 days of Amazon Prime for free
- Get Prime Access at 50% off (SNAP, Medicaid, government assistance) for $6.99/month
- Get 50% off Amazon Prime for Students
- Audible Plus free for 30 days - Plus Catalog, Podcasts, Audiobooks & more then $7.99/month
- Gift Audible to someone (choose between 1 month, 3 months, 6 months or a year)
- Kindle Unlimited $0.00 for 30 days or $4.99 for 2 months
As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.
0 Comments - Add comment