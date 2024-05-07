Get the Amazon Kindle Scribe eReader and digital notebook for its lowest price at $239.99

The Amazon Kindle devices remain the most popular dedicated eReader products for people who want a better way to read eBooks compared to using a smartphone or tablet. Right now, you can get the Amazon Kindle Scribe, which also doubles as a digital notebook, for its lowest price.

At the moment, you can get the Kindle Scribe with 16GB of storage and a basic pen stylus for $239.99, or $100 off its normal $339.99 price. The 32GB version with the Premium Pen has also hit a new low price of priced right now at $279.99, or $110 off its $389.99 MSRP.

The Amazon Kindle Scribe has a 10.2-inch Paperwhite display. It allows owners to read eBooks and eMagazines in direct sunlight with no strain on the eyes, unlike the majority of smartphones and tablets. It also has a battery that will last months on a single charge, so you don't have to worry about recharging every few hours.

The Kindle Scribe' can also be used as a digital notebook. You can use its pen to make notes while you read a book. You can also use it to write journals, draw artwork, create lists, make notes on PDF or Microsoft Word files, and more.

The 16GB version comes with a Basic Pen for writing, but the 32GB version comes with a Premium Pen that has a dedicated eraser. It also features a shortcut button, which you can use for certain features, such as switching between normal pen use and a highlighter.

This Amazon deal is U.S. specific, and not available in other regions unless specified.

One other deal we will mention is that for a limited time if you buy two Kindle Scribes, you will save an additional $40 on your total. The discount will be put in place when you check out.

