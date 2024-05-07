Deal  When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works.

Get the Amazon Kindle Scribe eReader and digital notebook for its lowest price at $239.99

The Amazon Kindle devices remain the most popular dedicated eReader products for people who want a better way to read eBooks compared to using a smartphone or tablet. Right now, you can get the Amazon Kindle Scribe, which also doubles as a digital notebook, for its lowest price.

At the moment, you can get the Kindle Scribe with 16GB of storage and a basic pen stylus for $239.99, or $100 off its normal $339.99 price. The 32GB version with the Premium Pen has also hit a new low price of priced right now at $279.99, or $110 off its $389.99 MSRP.

Amazon Kindle scribe

The Amazon Kindle Scribe has a 10.2-inch Paperwhite display. It allows owners to read eBooks and eMagazines in direct sunlight with no strain on the eyes, unlike the majority of smartphones and tablets. It also has a battery that will last months on a single charge, so you don't have to worry about recharging every few hours.

The Kindle Scribe' can also be used as a digital notebook. You can use its pen to make notes while you read a book. You can also use it to write journals, draw artwork, create lists, make notes on PDF or Microsoft Word files, and more.

The 16GB version comes with a Basic Pen for writing, but the 32GB version comes with a Premium Pen that has a dedicated eraser. It also features a shortcut button, which you can use for certain features, such as switching between normal pen use and a highlighter.

This Amazon deal is U.S. specific, and not available in other regions unless specified.

One other deal we will mention is that for a limited time if you buy two Kindle Scribes, you will save an additional $40 on your total. The discount will be put in place when you check out.

