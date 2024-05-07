Clipchamp video editor will be available for Microsoft 365 Education customers in June

Microsoft first acquired Clipchamp in 2021, and since then, the easy-to-use video editing tool has been integrated into Microsoft 365 subscriber plans for both business and personal use. Today, the company announced that Clipchamp will be included for Microsoft 365 education customers.

In a blog post, Microsoft announced that Clipchamp will be added to Microsoft 365 Education with A3 and A5 licenses starting on June 23. The company says teachers can use Clipchamp to record multimedia projects, record experiments, and more for their students.

Microsoft added:

Clipchamp also helps students develop future-ready skills, such as communication, creativity, and collaboration. With its user-friendly interface, Clipchamp makes video editing accessible to learners of all levels, empowering them to explore and express their ideas effectively.

Videos edited with Clipchamp can be stored on a OneDrive or SharePoint account, and they can be stored and watched on the Microsoft Stream service

The Clipchamp tool is one of many new features and improvements that are rolling out now or soon will be available for Microsoft 365 Education customers. That includes new generative AI tools that can be used to create Rubrics and instructions in the Assignment features, along with AI passage generation and AI Comprehension Question generation in Reading Progress. Another feature, which will add a way to use AI for making modules in Classwork, will be available as a private preview later in May.

Microsoft is also launching a private preview for a new feature in its Learning Accelerator tools called Speaker Progress. The blog states:

With Speaker Progress, educators can easily create assignments for students to practice presenting and get real-time tailored coaching on their pace, pitch, filler words, pronunciation, repetitive language, use of sensitive phrases, eye contact, and body language. The educator can customize which tips are shown to students and students can get immediate feedback and see rehearsal report with their top strengths and opportunities for improvement.

Subscribers can sign up to join the private preview of Speaker Progress on this site.