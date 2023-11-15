The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is receiving official modding tools in 2024 for PC players

Almost 10 years after its launch, CD Projekt RED's grand RPG The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is slated to receive official modding tools. This would allow the community to add new or edit existing content much easier than what modders have been doing so far.

Announced today by the developer, the tools will utilize the same REDengine 3 editor that was used to build The Witcher 3, letting players customize their experience to their liking and share creations with others.

"We're thrilled to announce that we're working on a mod editor for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, said CD Projekt RED today in a forum post. "It will allow you to create your own experiences in the game by making something completely new or editing existing quests and content."

We're thrilled to announce that we're working on a mod editor for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt! ⚔️



It will allow you to create your own experiences in the game by making something completely new or editing existing quests and content. We’re planning on releasing it for free in 2024.… pic.twitter.com/e2kvXRqegZ — The Witcher (@witchergame) November 15, 2023

"The editor will be available for free for all owners of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt on PC," the studio added. As for when can fans expect to gain access to these reworked dev tools, CD Projekt RED says it is "planning to make it happen in 2024."

While the RPG has had a small but dedicated modding scene, this has been accomplished using a variety of unofficial tools made by the community. This has also mostly been limited to changes like texture replacements, tweaking in-game settings (like removing inventory limits), and new shaders. With the upcoming official tools though, we could see completely new questlines, enemies, and perhaps even new regions for Geralt — or someone else entirely — to explore.

The news drops at an interesting time. CD Projekt RED has already announced it is leaving behind REDengine completely for its future projects. This includes a new trilogy set in The Witcher universe, a remake of the first game in the fantasy series, as well as a Cyberpunk 2077 sequel, with all of them using Epic Games' Unreal Engine 5.