OnePlus 11 launch date and promo video surface online

OnePlus usually launches its new premium phones in the first quarter of every year, and the company seems to be willing to keep the tradition alive at least until next year. The Shenzhen tech brand has taken to Twitter to announce when it will hold its next OnePlus 11 launch event, which, for some reason, is called "Cloud 11."

OnePlus has confirmed that it will launch OnePlus 11 on February 7 at the Cloud 11 event in New Delhi, India. The handset will launch globally on the same date, according to famed leaker Ishan Agarwal. OnePlus 11 is not the only device the company will talk about. According to leaker Max Jambor, the company will also launch OnePlus Buds Pro 2 alongside the high-end handset.

Weirdly enough, you will not see a "OnePlus 11 Pro" at the launch event. But this is not surprising, as the company has long been rumored to ditch the "Pro" from OnePlus 11. However, it will reportedly be exactly like a "Pro" but without OnePlus officially mentioning it. Last year, the tech firm did exactly the opposite by ditching the regular OnePlus 10 in favor of the OnePlus 10 Pro.

Find out what awaits on #Cloud11.#TheShapeofPower arrives on February 7. — OnePlus (@oneplus) December 19, 2022

As for the OnePlus 11 specifications, it will reportedly be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip coupled with up to 16GB of RAM and 256GB storage. Rumor has it that it will feature a 6.7-inch 1440p 120Hz OLED display. And leaked renders suggest that the handset will have a punch-hole camera design like its predecessor. Rumor also has it that it will have a 50MP primary camera, a 48MP ultrawide camera, and a 32MP 2x telephoto zoom camera. For selfies and video calling, you will get a 16MP selfie camera.

