There is no shortage of RTX 5070 cards, including FE, in Europe and prices are going down

If you live in Europe and some cash is burning in your pocket, Nvidia and its partners have some good news at last: the RTX 5070 is in plenty of supply, including the Founders Edition. Moreover, the prices are now dipping below the MSRP, making the controversial graphics card more affordable.

In March, Nvidia adjusted the price of its RTX 50 series graphics cards due to a series of factors, including the USD-EUR exchange rate. As such, the cost of the RTX 5070 was lowered from 649 EUR to 619 EUR (~$700 as of right now). Now, however, European customers can get the regular RTX 5070 for 589 EUR in the Netherlands (from INNO3D) or 593 EUR in Germany (from Palit). This includes a copy of the upcoming DOOM: The Dark Age, which saves a notable sum extra, assuming you are up for some demon slaying.

The RTX 5070 is also available from Nvidia directly. The Founders Edition of this GPU is up for grabs on Nvidia's official website in the Netherlands, Denmark, the United Kingdom, and other countries for 619 EUR.

In the United States, Nvidia also has the RTX 5070 Founders Edition in stock on its official website, and the graphics card also comes with a copy of DOOM: The Dark Age for $549.99. Variants from AIB partners like Gigabyte could also be found for $604.99 on Newegg.

All this is good news for the market that experienced the troublesome launch of Nvidia's latest graphics cards. In addition to the sticker price shock and extreme price inflation, these graphics cards have been plagued by a horde of issues, including hardware problems like missing ROPs, botched drivers, melting connectors, and a lot more.

Now, with Nvidia patching its drivers on the fly, stores increasing their stock, and prices going down a bit, one might say that the market is slowly recovering (or people are just not buying the controversial RTX 5070). Still, we are yet to see the results of the ongoing trade war, which is already forcing companies to increase the price of their products. Just today, Microsoft announced a significant price increase for its entire Xbox portfolio, including consoles, controllers, and more.