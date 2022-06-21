This UK college is lending Surface devices to students to end digital poverty

Microsoft pursues innovative strategies to increase the penetration of Surface devices across different parts of the world. It’s not always ﻿Microsoft that persuades organizations to use its devices and services. For instance, Middlesbrough College, based in the UK, is lending Surface devices to its full-time students to end digital poverty on the campus.

Middlesbrough College promises brand new Surface devices to around 4,500 new starters on a full-time course from the starting of the new term in September. When the students graduate from college, they will have the option to keep their devices with them for a minimal fee, though no details are available on how much that will be.

According to Zoe Lewis, Principal and Chief Executive, both students and teachers love using Microsoft Teams. And they wanted a device that is reliable and offers long battery life, which is why the college administration chose Surface. However, there is no clarity on which Surface devices will be lent to students. But chances are students will be provided with the Surface Laptop Go 2.

This is a part of a five-year digital strategy to provide all its students with technology so that they can learn whenever and wherever they can. Besides lending Surface devices, the five-year digital strategy will also ensure online safety, improve business productivity through Microsoft 365, and more.

The college is doing more than just providing students and teachers with Microsoft devices and services. It is looking to work with local broadband providers to ensure that students deprived of Wi-Fi at home are provided with a broadband connection free of cost.