Nintendo Switch Online mobile app will drop support for iOS 13 soon

Nintendo Switch will no longer support its mobile app on devices running iOS 13 soon. The company tweeted that an upcoming update to its iOS app will change the operating environment version to iOS version 14.0 or later.

Here is what the tweet says after translation:

Around the summer of 2022, we plan to update the iOS version of the "Nintendo Switch Online" app. This update will change the operating environment to "iOS version 14.0 or later". Please note that the app will not be available on devices with "iOS version 13 or earlier".

The Nintendo Switch Online app is a companion app for Switch products that allows users to enhance their online play experience with features like voice chat, status, and other game-specific services.

There is no update for Android devices as of now. Users can update their iOS devices to iOS 14 or above to continue using this app in the future.