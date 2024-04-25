Threads can now filter offensive words everywhere across the app

Instagram head Adam Mosseri announced a bunch of new features for Meta's text-focused social media platform. Threads is expanding on its Hidden Words feature, which now works across feeds, searches, user profiles, and post replies.

The Hidden Words feature on Threads automatically hides content with offensive words and phrases, according to Instagram, which may not violate its community guidelines. Until now, the Hidden Words feature only worked with post replies on Threads.

Moserri said in a post:

Today on Threads, we’re expanding Hidden Words, which until now only were applied to replies, so you can filter out unwanted content from feeds, search, profiles, and post replies on Threads. We’re also testing ways to select who can quote you and the ability to mute notifications on your posts. I hope these features give you more control over your experience on Threads and help keep it a place for positive conversation. Let me know what you think, especially if you’re in the tests.

Source: Threads

You can enable the Hidden Words feature by going to your profile page > tap on the Settings icon in the top-right corner > Privacy > Hidden Words. Here, you can configure Threads to block offensive words automatically. You can also add any custom word, phrase, or emoji you don't want to see on Threads.

Apart from that, the Instagram spin-off will let you mute post notifications and choose who can quote your posts on the platform. The two features are currently under testing, speaking of which, Threads is also working on several other features such as auto-archive posts, real-time search results, swipe right to like posts, native camera button, and more.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced during the Q1 2024 earnings call that Threads reached a new milestone by crossing 150 million monthly active users. It's estimated that over 3.2 billion people use at least one of Meta's apps each day, he added.