Threads starts testing Tinder-style swipe right to like a post

It appears that the Instagram spinoff Threads is trying to take a page out of Tinder's playbook. Instagram head Adam Mosseri announced that the social media platform has started testing the ability to swipe right to like a post and swipe left to dislike it.

Mosseri shared some screenshots of the feature currently in development and said:

We’re starting a test that will give you more control over your experience on Threads. Some people will now be able to swipe right on a post to like it, or swipe left to show they’re not interested. I hope this makes it easier for you to indicate if a post is relevant to your interests. Let me know what you think.

While the feature is currently available to a limited number of testers, you can like a post on Threads by tapping on the heart icon at the bottom of that post. For the content you want to see less often, you can tap on the three-dot menu in the top-right corner of a post and tap on Hide. You can also use the Mute and Unfollow options if you don't want to see posts from a specific user or creator.

The new feature went under testing not long after Threads started rolling out a trending section in its app and gave a glimpse of its fediverse integration. However, Mosseri didn't include any information about the possible release date of the feature.

Apart from that, Threads is testing a stream of other features such as the ability to save a post by swiping down on the screen and a native camera button. The Meta-owned platform recently launched a new app for Windows 10/11 and it also lets you bookmark posts for later access.

Its parent company Meta announced earlier this year that AI-generated images posted on Threads, Instagram, and Facebook will have to be watermarked. Moreover, in light of the 2024 election year, the social media platform won't "proactively recommend" political content to the users.