Threads starts testing the two "most requested" features to a limited pool of testers

Instagram head Adam Mosseri announced that Threads has started testing two of the "most requested" features with a limited pool of users. The social media app is getting a native camera button and it will let you save a post draft by swiping down on the screen.

Mosseri shared the screenshots of the underdevelopment features on his Threads account and said:

Testing more of your most requested features with a small number of people…beginning today, we’re testing the ability to save a draft to Threads by swiping down on your post, as well as a native camera that opens directly in the composer. Hope this makes it easier to quickly share an idea, or come back to it later.

If you're among the users chosen for the testing, you can find a new camera button on the draft creation UI, alongside the options to add media, GIFs, and hashtags. Taping on the camera button will take you to a composer screen where you can capture media.

Speaking of which, Mark Zuckerberg shared an image clicked using the feature in a separate post on the platform. On the other hand, the save draft option will let you jot down your thoughts in the app. So, if you are on a time crunch, you can come back to it and publish your post later.

The feature is already available on Instagram, where you can save Stories, Posts, and Reels as drafts in the app. With that said, Mosseri didn't say anything about the release timeline of these features currently being tested.

Threads was launched in July last year as a competitor to Twitter (now X), however, the social media app lacked many essential features at the time. Since then, the Instagram spin-off has added several highly-requested features such as reverse chronological results, a delete profile option, a full-fledged web version, user mentions, Following Tab, translation, and more.