Threads testing an easy way to help you automatically archive old posts

A few days ago, it was reported that Threads was testing a new option that would help users find real-time search results based on their recency instead of showing posts that are trending on the platform. Now, another new feature is currently under testing that would allow users to automatically archive old posts.

Instagram head Adam Mosseri shared a post on Threads saying that the automatic archive opinion is currently under testing with a small number of users. In the testing phase, Threads users will have the option to choose to archive individual posts manually or automatically archive the posts after a certain amount of time.

Here's what Moserri said:

We’re starting to test the *option* to archive posts with a small number of people. You can do this manually, for individual posts, or choose to automatically archive all posts after a certain period of time. If you want to make your post public again, you can always unarchive it whenever you’d like. I ran a poll white back and the resounding feedback was not to make this the default, so we’re gonna try it as an option.

In the screenshot shared by Mosseri, we can see how the feature might look in the Threads app. Users who have the automatic archive option can manually archive posts by tapping on the three dots at the top-right corner of the post and choosing the 'Archive now' option.

Mosseri also noted that users can choose to make their posts public again at any time. He noted that the feature won't be added to Threads as a default option. He said, "I ran a poll... and the resounding feedback was not to make this the default, so we’re gonna try it as an option."

Instagram also has an archiving option, and soon Threads users could archive their posts manually or automatically with the built-in feature.