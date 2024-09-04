Microsoft Surface Pro 11th Edition for Business announced along with a new Surface Keyboard

In May, Microsoft announced the Surface Pro 11 tablet for consumers. They were one of the first devices to use Qualcomm's Snapdragon X chips as part of Microsoft's Copilot+ PC program. Today, Microsoft officially announced the Surface Pro 11th Edition for Business customers.

We say "officially" because Microsoft started taking preorders for the Surface Pro 11th Edition models a few weeks ago. They basically have the same specs as the consumer version. You can purchase one with a 13-inch LED touchscreen 2,880 x 1,920 display and a 10-core Snapdragon X Plus processor or one with a 13-inch touchscreen 2,880 x 1,920 OLED display and a 12-core Snapdragon X Elite processor. Both models have a 120Hz refresh rate for the screen.

You can get 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of SSD storage in the LED Surface Pro 11th Edition for Business. The OLED version supports up to 32GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage. The battery life should last up to 14 hours for video watching or 10 hours of active web surfing on a single charge.

The Surface Pro 11th Edition for Business does have some extra security features compared to the consumer version. They include "Enterprise grade security with TPM 2.0 chip and BitLocker support" along with the Microsoft Pluton security processor. It has Microsoft 365 apps preinstalled and buyers can access Microsoft 365 Business Standard, Microsoft 365 Business Premium, or Microsoft 365 App subscriptions with a 30-day trial. Also, the tablet runs Windows 11 Pro instead of Windows 11 Home.

The business editions of the tablet won't have the Xbox app and a free trial for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, which are only in the consumer version. Also, the Surface Pro 11 for Business will only be sold in Platinum and Black colors.

Microsoft also is making the Surface Pro 11th Edition for Business highly repairable. The components that can be repaired and replaced in the tablet include:

Display module

Display module Removable solid-state drive

Battery

Motherboard (including main processor and main memory)

Surface Connect

Thermal module

Microphone module

Solid-state drive door

Speakers

Enclosure (bucket)

Front camera

Rear camera

Power and volume buttons

Kickstand

Device entry kit

SIM card connector

The Surface Pro 11th Edition for Business is supposed to go on sale officially on September 10th. Also, a version of the tablet with 5G cellular hardware will officially go on sale on September 26, along with a 5G version of the older Intel-based Surface Pro 10 tablet.

Finally, Microsoft will launch a new Surface Keyboard for these tablets on October 3. It states:

The all-new Surface Keyboard is the perfect companion for in-office setups. The full-size keyboard has been redesigned to include the Copilot key, so those wanting an extended keyboard get one- touch access to the AI experiences delivered by the new Surface Pro and Surface Laptop devices. And the expanded keyset puts commonly used Windows 11 productivity actions, like Call, Mute, and Snip & Sketch, within the click of a button.

No pricing was revealed for the keyboard.