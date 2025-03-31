Valve pulls Steam Deck Verified badge from Spider-Man 2 due to poor "default" performance

The most recent port Sony brought over to PC from its PlayStation exclusives list was Marvel's Spider-Man 2. The hit game swung over to the new platform on January 30, 2025. However, Valve did not deem the game compatible enough with its handheld gaming PC to give it the 'Steam Deck Verified' label at launch.

It took until February 20 for Valve to decide the game is Deck Verified, right when its third patch landed with further bug fixes and improvements. "We're happy to share that Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is Steam Deck Verified!," said Insomniac and Nixxes Software back then. "Experience two playable Spider-Men, traverse an expanded Marvel's New York and battle iconic Marvel Super Villains on your handheld device now"

Over a month later though, Valve has pulled down the game's Steam Deck rating a level lower. As seen below, Marvel's Spider-Man 2 now sports a "Playable" status in the Steam Deck Compatibility rating screen, saying that "This game requires manual configuration of graphic settings to perform well on Steam Deck."

Valve has not detailed why exactly it has lowered the compatibility rating although it could be due to the fact that users had to manually tweak the settings for it to perform well. The title has even received multiple updates since February to fix bugs and performance issues. Overall, the community reaction to the change seems to be positive. Many say that the original Verified status should not have been given to the title due to crashes and performance issues that had it running below 30 FPS at times on the Steam Deck.

We will have to wait and see if future updates will elevate Marvel's Spider-Man 2 to Steam Deck Verified status again.

Sony's next PlayStation port for PC is coming later this week. The Last of Us Part II Remastered is slated to land on April 3, with Naughty Dog, Nixxes Software, and Iron Galaxy working on the port. The title does not have any Steam Deck badges attached to it though, and it's unclear if there are plans to support the handheld in an official fashion.

Via Steam Deck HQ