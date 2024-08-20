Towerborne Steam Early Access PC launches Sept. 10; will become a free-to-play game later

Developer Stoic Games and publisher Microsoft first announced Towerborne in June 2023 as part of Microsoft's Xbox Games Showcase. Today, as part of Gamescom 2024, Microsoft and Stoic announced the game would get an Early Access launch via Steam in just a few weeks on September 10.

However, the game is going to have a different business model. As shown on the Steam page for Towerborne, people who want to play the game first will have to pay some money. It will cost $24.99 to get the Early Access Silver Founders version of the game along with some in-game items. You can also buy the Early Access Gold Founders version for $44.99, with additional in-game items. Both also offer monthly content drops.

The plan is to let Xbox console owners get their own Xbox Game Preview version of Towerborne sometime later. Finally, the game will launch as a free-to-play title for both Xbox and PC owners in 2025. Stoic revealed its reasons for this kind of business plan on its Steam page:

This approach ensures core game content remains accessible to all players. Transparency about pricing and features will be maintained as we move towards the full release, ensuring a fair and enjoyable experience. During Early Access, we will introduce monetization systems to build a sustainable foundation. Founders play a critical role in shaping the game's evolution, allowing them to directly influence its development.

The game itself takes place in a fantasy world where humanity is located in a huge structure called the Belfry. It added:

You are an Ace, born anew from the spirit realm with the skills, the grit, and the determination to protect the people of the Belfry. With spirit companions fighting by your side, you are destined for battle. Can you become the Ace humanity needs to survive?

The game will also be available via Xbox Game Pass.