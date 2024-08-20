Mafia: The Old Country announced, featuring a new mob story set In Sicily during the 1900s

The Gamescom Opening Night Live showcase finished off the presentation with another surprise announcement: a brand-new Mafia game. Being developed by the studio behind Mafia III and the Mafia remake, Hangar 13, Mafia: The Old Country, will be a new entry that will explore the "origins of organized crime." Watch the teaser trailer above, though It may be a while till we see any gameplay of this project.

"Uncover the origins of organized crime with a gritty mob story set in the brutal underworld of 1900s Sicily," says publisher 2K in a press release today. "Fight to survive in this dangerous and unforgiving era, with action brought to life by the authentic realism and rich storytelling that the critically acclaimed Mafia series is known for."

While fans now have a teaser and a setting to hang on to, Hanger 13 is expected to show off the game in action in December 2024, hopefully with gameplay and a firm release date.

"Across the first three entries in the Mafia franchise, we introduced players to the world of the Mafia through brutal stories set in different eras," adds President of Hangar 13, Nick Baynes. "In Mafia: The Old Country, we’re going back to the roots of what fans love about the franchise, crafting a deep, linear narrative with that classic mob movie feeling, visiting a stunning new setting, and delivering it all in a tight, focused package perfect for fans of immersive experiences."

Mafia: The Old Country currently has a 2025 launch window attached to it, with PC via Steam, Xbox Series X|S, and the PlayStation 5 also being confirmed as platforms today. Wishlisting is live across all three platforms, too, ahead of the full reveal in December.

To celebrate the announcement, 2K has the Mafia franchise, which has reportedly sold over 34 million copies across all platforms. It currently has a major sale on Steam with discounts of up to 80%. Moreover, Mafia: Definitive Edition landed on the Xbox and PC Game Pass services of Microsoft earlier this month, giving even more players easy access to the acclaimed experience.