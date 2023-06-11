Xbox Games Showcase 2023 overview: New games, new trailers, and more

Microsoft managed to pack in a lot of game trailers, new game reveals, and release dates for its 2023 edition of the Xbox Games Showcase.

We have already reported on new games like Star Wars Outlaws. Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 and Clockwork Revolution, new trailers and info for Cities Skylines 2, Starfield, Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty, Avowed and Fable, and a new Xbox Series S 1TB black model. However, there was a lot more during the one-hour showcase

New Game Reveals

South of Midnight - Microsoft-owned Compulsion Games will release this third-person action-adventure game set in a magic filled version of the deep American South. There's no release date yet.

Towerborne - This is a fantasy themed third person action adventure game that's being developed by Stoic Games and will be published by Microsoft in 2024.

Metaphor: ReFantazio - This is a new sci-fi game from Sega from the team behind the recent Persona games.

Dungeons of Hinterberg - This is an indie action-adventure RPG coming in 2024 from Microbird and Curve Games

Still Wakes The Deep - Coming in early 2024, this horror game from developer The Chinese Room takes place on an isolated oil rig at sea.

Jusant - This is an action-climbing-puzzle game from indie developer Don't Nod that's due in the fall of 2023.

Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess - This is a very strange looking third person hack-and-slash action game from Capcom. It does not yet have a release date.

Persona 5 Tactica - Check out the trailer for the next game in the Persona series from Altus. This strategy-RPG is due out on November 17, 2023.

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth - This new game from Sega has a very . . . interesting trailer. It's due out in early 2024.

33 Immortals - This is a co-op roguelike game from Thunder Lotus that will support up to 33 players, hence the name. It's coming in 2024.

New trailers, expansion packs, and release dates

Payday 3 - The long-awaited heist shooter sequel got its first gameplay trailer. The game from developer Starbreeze Studios is coming on September 21.

Sea of Thieves: The Legend of Monkey Island - Rare's pirate game will mash up with the classic adventure game The Legend of Monkey Island starting July 20.

Senua's Saga: Hellblade II - We got to see a new gameplay trailer for Ninja Theory's sequel to its third person action game. It's coming in 2024.

Fallout 76 - Bethesda's MMO set in the Fallout universe will expand to Atlantic City later in 2023.

Forza Motorsport - Check out the new trailer for Turn 10's next game in the racing sim series. It's due out on October 10, 2023.

The Elder Scrolls Online - Here's the final trailer for the MMO's next expansion, Journey to Necrom, It's coming next week on June 20.

Overwatch 2 - Blizzard's online shooter is getting an expansion, Invasion, on August 20 and you can check out the new trailer.