Condé Nast joins the growing list of OpenAI's content partners

Over the past several months, OpenAI has signed several AI content partnerships with leading media companies around the world. The growing list of publishers includes the Associated Press, Axel Springer, The Atlantic, Dotdash Meredith, the Financial Times, Le Monde, NewsCorp, Prisa Media, TIME, Vox Media, and others.

Today, Condé Nast, the publisher behind top brands like Vogue, The New Yorker, Condé Nast Traveler, GQ, Architectural Digest, Vanity Fair, Wired, and Bon Appétit, signed a similar content partnership with OpenAI. As part of this multi-year partnership, OpenAI will be able to display content from Condé Nast's top brands in its products, including ChatGPT and the SearchGPT prototype.

Brad Lightcap, COO of OpenAI, said:

"We're committed to working with Condé Nast and other news publishers to ensure that as AI plays a larger role in news discovery and delivery, it maintains accuracy, integrity, and respect for quality reporting."

Roger Lynch, CEO of Condé Nast, announced this new partnership with OpenAI via an internal company memo and mentioned the following:

"Over the last decade, news and digital media have faced steep challenges as many technology companies eroded publishers' ability to monetize content, most recently with traditional search. Our partnership with OpenAI begins to make up for some of that revenue, allowing us to continue to protect and invest in our journalism and creative endeavors."

Last month, OpenAI first revealed its SearchGPT prototype. While ChatGPT is focused on the Q&A format, SearchGPT is targeted toward the web search format. SearchGPT can quickly and directly respond to questions with up-to-date information from the web while providing clear links to relevant sources.

Because SearchGPT offers direct links to news stories, users can easily explore more in-depth content directly from the source. OpenAI is closely working with its news partners to collect feedback on the design and performance of the SearchGPT prototype. OpenAI also mentioned that it has plans to integrate the best of the SearchGPT features directly into ChatGPT in the future.

OpenAI's partnership with media giants like Condé Nast and the development of innovative services like SearchGPT signals a promising future for AI in content discovery and delivery.