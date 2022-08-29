Twitter goes down but only for desktop users, app working fine, for now

Twitter seems to be unavailable for millions of users. Incidentally, the microblogging network is accessible via its app but remains unavailable on desktop PCs.

Several Twitter users have complained that the social media platform isn’t working. Ironically, there are dozens of Tweets that claim Twitter remains inaccessible. The Tweets confirming Twitter’s current fate seem to be dropping, primarily because the website is accessible on any smartphone with an internet connection.

Simply put, Twitter can be currently accessed via its app on an iPhone or an Android device. Down Detector, which monitors service problems at different websites, has echoed the sentiment of many disgruntled users. Additionally, the hashtag #TwitterDown is trending.

The website’s map, revealing geographical regions not being able to access Twitter, includes various parts of the U.S. and UK. Tweets indicate users from London, Manchester, and Birmingham are unable to browse Twitter on PCs or Macs. Meanwhile, users from New York, Chicago, and Seattle in the U.S. have been vocal about the issue on the platform.

Twitter hasn’t officially acknowledged any issue yet. This might suggest Twitter is either not aware of any issue with selective accessibility, or the company might be quietly working on a solution. It is not immediately clear why Twitter works on apps but fails to load on desktop computers.