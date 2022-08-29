AMD's Ryzen 7950X is up to 57% faster than the 5950X, 62% faster than Intel i9-12900K

AMD today is launching its much anticipated Ryzen 7000 series of desktop processors based on the Zen 4 architecture. The new line-up has four SKUs in total for now at least, namely, the 16 core 32 thread (16/32T) Ryzen 9 7950X, the 12C/24T Ryzen 9 7900X, the 8C/16T Ryzen 7 7700X and the 6C/12T Ryzen 5 7600X, and these are priced at $699, $549, $399 and $299 respectively. They will be available on September 27th.

The company says that the flagship 7950X is up to 57% faster than its predecessor, the 5950X in Chaos V-Ray. Meanwhile, compared to Intel's i9-12900K, the CPU is 62% faster, which is truly impressive. It does this while consuming 47% less power thanks to the 5 nm process as well as the new Zen 4 architectural efficiency.

These are gaming power houses, says AMD, thanks to a 13% IPC uplift and high boost clocks that go all the way up to 5.7GHz. The company touts that even its Ryzen 5 7600X is often the better gaming CPU than the Core i9-12900K.

AMD also claims that the Ryzen 7000 series CPUs are extremely powerful in terms of high-performance computing (HPC) workloads due to AVX512 support among other architectural enhancements.