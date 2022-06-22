Twitter is testing a long-form content option called Twitter Notes

It was way back in 2017 when Twitter made significant changes to its character count by raising the maximum limit from 140 to 280. It was a somewhat controversial move, as several people said it would change the platform's character for good. After five years, the micro-blogging site is willing to make yet another drastic change to the character limit by introducing a new feature called Twitter Notes.

The idea behind it is that users will be able to write long-form articles using rich formatting and uploaded media, courtesy of Twitter Notes. After publishing the article, it can be tweeted and shared with that users followers as well. The feature is currently being tested with select users. App researcher @nima_owji was the one who spotted it first. The app researcher has also published the artwork for the "Notes" feature.

TechCrunch reached out to Twitter for comments, but the company refused to disclose anything. However, it said it would share more details about the new capability "soon."

A few months ago, credible reverse engineer Jane Manchun Wong also spotted evidence pointing toward Twitter working on allowing users to create long-form content. However, it was known as "Twitter Articles" back then.

Twitter is working on “Twitter Articles” and the ability to create one within Twitter



Possibility a new longform format on Twitter pic.twitter.com/Srk3E6R5sz — jane (@wongmjane) February 2, 2022

Currently, Twitter lets users take advantage of Threads, a feature the company introduced back in 2017, to share more in-depth thoughts or ideas on the platform. But a long content in the form of a Twitter thread can sometimes be painful to read, which might have triggered the company to plan "Notes" to make both the author and the reader happy.

By publishing long-form content, writers may provide their audience with a richer experience. Last year, Twitter acquired an editorial newsletter tool called Revue, enabling writers to integrate newsletter subscriptions (Neowin has one too) for their Revue profiles through the social networking platform. It was meant to help writers grow their audiences faster and on a much larger scale. Twitter Notes, however, is all about enabling writers to create richer content for their audiences.

Via TechCrunch | The Verge