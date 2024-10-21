Age of Mythology: Retold is getting a new rogue-lite mode with co-op play

Age of Mythology: Retold, the remaster of the classic real-time strategy game that we liked so much, is getting a brand-new game mode for free. Named Arena of the Gods, it's a collection of skirmishes players can play through as they choose their own path.

33 new skirmishes with multiple difficulty options are incoming with this update, and the path players take to the final boss battle can vary every time Arena of the Gods is attempted. Winning scenarios grant players Blessings from the gods for later maps, like houses spawning villages when built or faster-recharging god powers.

At the same time, World Twists throws new wrenches into the mix by adding variables like prisoners that can be unlocked as objectives are accomplished or cavalry that turn into infantry when dying. These conditions can change each time this mode is attempted, too, offering plenty of challenges for replays.

Here's how the development team described the setting of this new mode:

Playing as Kastor, embark on missions which will take you across fabled landscapes, pitting you against mythical enemies and – should you be victorious – reward you with Blessings from the gods themselves. As you navigate these legendary landscapes—facing the icy embrace of the Tundra or the treacherous shores of the Black Sea—every battle brings fresh challenges and unique gameplay. The gods watch your every move, and their divine will shapes your destiny.

The mode can be played solo or with a friend thanks to 2-player co-op being included in the experience, unlike the main campaign.

Age of Mythology: Retold's Arena of the Gods mode is launching on November 7 for all owners of the base game across PC and Xbox consoles, as well as for Xbox Game Pass subscribers. The game's first expansion, Immortal Pillars, is also in development too, which is slated to drop in late 2024.