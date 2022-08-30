UK government outlines new security guidelines for broadband and mobile companies

As the threat of cyberattacks is ever-growing, the UK government has decided to outline several security guidelines that broadband and mobile companies will have to follow to protect their networks.

Under the new regulations, companies will have to protect data that travels through their networks and services and ensure functions that let networks be operated and managed are secure. Additionally, companies will have to protect any software or equipment that’s used to analyse their networks and services, so they can respond if anything anomalous happens.

The guidelines also state that companies should understand the risks to their networks and be able to identify strange activity, with regular reporting to internal boards. Finally, the government says these companies should take account of supply chain risks and control who has the power to access and change the operation of networks and services.

Commenting, Digital Infrastructure Minister Matt Warman said:

“We know how damaging cyber attacks on critical infrastructure can be, and our broadband and mobile networks are central to our way of life. We are ramping up protections for these vital networks by introducing one of the world’s toughest telecoms security regimes which secure our communications against current and future threats.”

The government plans to put these measures into law soon, alongside a code of practice. Once they come into law, Ofcom will be given powers to inspect premises and systems to ensure they meet standards. If they do not meet their obligations, companies will be fined up to 10% of their turnover or £100,000 per day if they continue to ignore the rules.