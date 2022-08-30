Microsoft is giving away a Pac-Man World Re-Pac Xbox Series S to one lucky winner

Microsoft has announced that it’s giving away a Pac-Man World Re-Pac Xbox Series S console to one lucky winner. Not only will be the console be Pac-Man themed, but the controller will be as well. This Xbox is surely going to become a collectible seeing as just one is being given away, unlike other sweepstakes events.

Entering the competition is very simple, just retweet the tweet below and include the hashtag #PacManXboxSweepstakes. Also, make sure you’re following the Xbox Twitter account.

It's a Pac-Man World and we're just living in it.



Follow and RT with #PacManXboxSweepstakes for a chance to win this Pac-Man World Re-Pac Xbox Series S.



Ages 18+. Ends 9/19/22. Rules: https://t.co/6ZjynYOgsR pic.twitter.com/qzn9q38CRq — Xbox (@Xbox) August 30, 2022

If you’re interested in having a shot at winning the console, you must ensure that you’ve met the conditions by 6 p.m. PT on Monday, September 19. The competition is open to people in most countries, but check this list of supported regions just to make sure. You must also be 18 to enter.

If you are picked as the winner of the console, Microsoft, or an agent, will be in touch with you on Twitter within seven days of the draw closing. If you aren’t following the Xbox account, Microsoft can’t contact you, so you’ll miss out on the prize.