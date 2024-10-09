Nintendo announces a new hardware device, but it's an interactive alarm clock

While the video game industry keeps waiting for Nintendo to officially announce the Switch 2 console, the company has decided to reveal and launch a new hardware product. However, it's not a console or even a controller; it's an alarm clock.

Today, the company revealed the Nintendo Sound Clock Alarmo. However, this is no simple alarm clock. It's meant to be an interactive device with

The clock can wake you up in the morning with sounds from many Nintendo games, such as the coins from Super Mario Odyssey or music from The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. The alarm clock's screen will also show you animations from those games.

However, Nintendo says this alarm clock can also detect your body movements with a motion sensor while you are in bed and adjust the alarm sounds accordingly. When you actually get up from the bed, the alarm will create a final musical fanfare. If you connect the clock to the internet, it will receive additional alarms based on other Nintendo games in the future, including Animal Crossing and others.

Besides the alarms, the Nintendo Sound Clock Alarmo can also create sounds that will help you go to sleep at the end of the day. It can even show your sleep records on its screen. There are also options for the alarm to create chimes each hour, with the screen showing animated Nintendo game characters.

At the moment, the device is available only to paid Switch Online members in the US and Canada. They can buy the Nintendo Sound Clock Alarmo for $99.99 in the online Nintendo store. For a limited time, it will also be available at the Nintendo Store in New York City. The clock will become generally available for anyone in early 2025.