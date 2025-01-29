When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works.

Spider-Man 2 system requirements and PC exclusive raytracing features detailed

It was back in October 2024 on stage at Comic Con that Sony suddenly announced that Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is coming to PC. While this port of the PlayStation 5 exclusive from 2023 is landing tomorrow on the new platform, the company has been oddly quiet about details about this version. Finally though, a blog post has landed with detailed system requirements, its raytracing upgrades, and information about exclusive features on the platform.

"Ray-traced reflections quickly catch your eye in the skyscraper-filled city of Marvel’s New York as you swing along its many glass surfaces," describes Nixxes' communications manager Julian Huijbregts. "Meanwhile, we’re offering ray-traced interiors, shadows, and ambient occlusion options that add an additional layer of believability with realistic shadows and increased depth to the game."

For those with "Super Hero-tier" PC rigs, the game also offers an increased raytracing geometry detail setting and a raytracing object range slider, alongside support for NVIDIA DLSS Ray Reconstruction for those with supported hardware.

Here are the wide range of hardware requirements the studio detailed today:

Minimum Recommended High High Ray Tracing Very High Ray Tracing Ultimate Ray Tracing
Avg. Performance 720P @ 30 FPS 1080P @ 60 FPS 1440P @ 60 FPS 1440P @ 60 FPS 1440P @ 60 FPS 4K @ 60 FPS
Graphics Presets Very Low Medium High High Ray Tracing High High Ray Tracing Very High Very High Ray Tracing Ultimate
GPU NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650

AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT		 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060

AMD Radeon RX 5700		 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070

AMD Radeon RX 6800		 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070

AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT		 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080

AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX		 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090
CPU Intel Core i3-8100

AMD Ryzen 3 3100		 Intel Core i5-8400

AMD Ryzen 5 3600		 Intel Core i5-11400

AMD Ryzen 5 5600		 Intel Core i5-11600K

AMD Ryzen 5 5600X		 Intel Core i7-12700K

AMD Ryzen 9 5900X		 Intel Core i9-12900K

AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D
RAM 16 GB 32 GB
OS Windows 10/11 64-bit

(version 1909 or higher)
SSD Storage 140 GB

The game will also ship with support for ultra-wide monitors, as well as NVIDIA DLSS 3 and AMD FSR 3.1 upscaling and frame generation, alongside Intel XeSS.

Spider-Man 2

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 lands on PC tomorrow, January 30. As pre-orders were never offered, Sony is bundling the pre-order bonuses, seen above, with all regular purchases instead. As announced a few hours ago, a PSN account is optional for playing Spider-Man 2 on PC. Moreover, Peter Parker’s Advanced Suit 2.0 is coming to Marvel Rivals today as a purchasable cosmetic option.

