Spider-Man 2 system requirements and PC exclusive raytracing features detailed

It was back in October 2024 on stage at Comic Con that Sony suddenly announced that Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is coming to PC. While this port of the PlayStation 5 exclusive from 2023 is landing tomorrow on the new platform, the company has been oddly quiet about details about this version. Finally though, a blog post has landed with detailed system requirements, its raytracing upgrades, and information about exclusive features on the platform.
"Ray-traced reflections quickly catch your eye in the skyscraper-filled city of Marvel’s New York as you swing along its many glass surfaces," describes Nixxes' communications manager Julian Huijbregts. "Meanwhile, we’re offering ray-traced interiors, shadows, and ambient occlusion options that add an additional layer of believability with realistic shadows and increased depth to the game."
For those with "Super Hero-tier" PC rigs, the game also offers an increased raytracing geometry detail setting and a raytracing object range slider, alongside support for NVIDIA DLSS Ray Reconstruction for those with supported hardware.
Here are the wide range of hardware requirements the studio detailed today:
|Minimum
|Recommended
|High
|High Ray Tracing
|Very High Ray Tracing
|Ultimate Ray Tracing
|Avg. Performance
|720P @ 30 FPS
|1080P @ 60 FPS
|1440P @ 60 FPS
|1440P @ 60 FPS
|1440P @ 60 FPS
|4K @ 60 FPS
|Graphics Presets
|Very Low
|Medium
|High
|High Ray Tracing High
|High Ray Tracing Very High
|Very High Ray Tracing Ultimate
|GPU
|NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650
AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060
AMD Radeon RX 5700
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070
AMD Radeon RX 6800
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070
AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080
AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090
|CPU
|Intel Core i3-8100
AMD Ryzen 3 3100
|Intel Core i5-8400
AMD Ryzen 5 3600
|Intel Core i5-11400
AMD Ryzen 5 5600
|Intel Core i5-11600K
AMD Ryzen 5 5600X
|Intel Core i7-12700K
AMD Ryzen 9 5900X
|Intel Core i9-12900K
AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D
|RAM
|16 GB
|32 GB
|OS
|Windows 10/11 64-bit
(version 1909 or higher)
|SSD Storage
|140 GB
The game will also ship with support for ultra-wide monitors, as well as NVIDIA DLSS 3 and AMD FSR 3.1 upscaling and frame generation, alongside Intel XeSS.
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 lands on PC tomorrow, January 30. As pre-orders were never offered, Sony is bundling the pre-order bonuses, seen above, with all regular purchases instead. As announced a few hours ago, a PSN account is optional for playing Spider-Man 2 on PC. Moreover, Peter Parker’s Advanced Suit 2.0 is coming to Marvel Rivals today as a purchasable cosmetic option.
