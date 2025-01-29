Spider-Man 2 system requirements and PC exclusive raytracing features detailed

It was back in October 2024 on stage at Comic Con that Sony suddenly announced that Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is coming to PC. While this port of the PlayStation 5 exclusive from 2023 is landing tomorrow on the new platform, the company has been oddly quiet about details about this version. Finally though, a blog post has landed with detailed system requirements, its raytracing upgrades, and information about exclusive features on the platform.

"Ray-traced reflections quickly catch your eye in the skyscraper-filled city of Marvel’s New York as you swing along its many glass surfaces," describes Nixxes' communications manager Julian Huijbregts. "Meanwhile, we’re offering ray-traced interiors, shadows, and ambient occlusion options that add an additional layer of believability with realistic shadows and increased depth to the game."

For those with "Super Hero-tier" PC rigs, the game also offers an increased raytracing geometry detail setting and a raytracing object range slider, alongside support for NVIDIA DLSS Ray Reconstruction for those with supported hardware.

Here are the wide range of hardware requirements the studio detailed today:

Minimum Recommended High High Ray Tracing Very High Ray Tracing Ultimate Ray Tracing Avg. Performance 720P @ 30 FPS 1080P @ 60 FPS 1440P @ 60 FPS 1440P @ 60 FPS 1440P @ 60 FPS 4K @ 60 FPS Graphics Presets Very Low Medium High High Ray Tracing High High Ray Tracing Very High Very High Ray Tracing Ultimate GPU NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650



AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060



AMD Radeon RX 5700 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070



AMD Radeon RX 6800 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070



AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080



AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 CPU Intel Core i3-8100



AMD Ryzen 3 3100 Intel Core i5-8400



AMD Ryzen 5 3600 Intel Core i5-11400



AMD Ryzen 5 5600 Intel Core i5-11600K



AMD Ryzen 5 5600X Intel Core i7-12700K



AMD Ryzen 9 5900X Intel Core i9-12900K



AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D RAM 16 GB 32 GB OS Windows 10/11 64-bit



(version 1909 or higher) SSD Storage 140 GB

The game will also ship with support for ultra-wide monitors, as well as NVIDIA DLSS 3 and AMD FSR 3.1 upscaling and frame generation, alongside Intel XeSS.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 lands on PC tomorrow, January 30. As pre-orders were never offered, Sony is bundling the pre-order bonuses, seen above, with all regular purchases instead. As announced a few hours ago, a PSN account is optional for playing Spider-Man 2 on PC. Moreover, Peter Parker’s Advanced Suit 2.0 is coming to Marvel Rivals today as a purchasable cosmetic option.