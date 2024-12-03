Microsoft: TPM 2.0 requirement in Windows 11 is a 'non-negotiable' standard

Over three years ago, when Microsoft announced Windows 11, the operating system generated a lot of buzz. Not only because of its unconventional look but also because of its steep hardware requirements, which rendered a lot of still-capable systems unable to run Windows 11 officially. One of those requirements is TPM 2.0, and Microsoft is once again reminding everyone why that chip is so important.

For reference, TPM 2.0 could be a dedicated hardware chip (a lot of users bought them after the initial Windows 11 announcement) or firmware that is built into your PC's motherboard (the most popular option among regular consumer-grade hardware). TPM stands for Trusted Platform Module, and it is responsible for storing encryption keys, passwords, certificates, and other sensitive data.

Unlike TPM 1.2, version 2.0 works with additional features like Secure Boot (another Windows 11 requirement) and Windows Hello. However, Microsoft admits that implementing it requires "a change for your organization." In other words, buying new hardware:

It’s true that its implementation might require a change for your organization. Yet it represents an important step toward more effectively countering today’s intricate security challenges.

As for the real benefits of using TPM 2.0, Microsoft cites better cryptography standards, separation of cryptography processes and storage from the main processor, and better integration with Windows 11's additional security features, such as Credential Guard and Windows Hello for Business. TPM 2.0 is also used for BitLocker's encryption keys (with Windows 11 version 24H2, BitLocker is on by default for all users), Secure Boot, which ensures the OS you try to boot has not been tampered with, and multifactor authentication.

Microsoft says that TPM 2.0 is an essential tool in combating present-day security risks and ensuring your data is safe in the future. The company even calls its Trusted Platform Module 2.0 a "non-negotiable standard" for the future of Windows, so do not expect Microsoft to lower Windows 11's hardware requirements just to help more users upgrade their systems from Windows 10 to 11 (those can purchase 12 more months of security updates for $30).

By instituting TPM 2.0 as a non-negotiable standard for the future of Windows, we elevate the security benchmark. It allows you and us to better align with the growing need for formidable data protection in the modern digital sphere. In conclusion, TPM 2.0 is not just a recommendation—it’s a necessity for maintaining a secure and future-proof IT environment with Windows 11.

You can read more about the importance of TPM 2.0 in the modern world in a post on Microsoft's official Tech Community website.