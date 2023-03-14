Waze users can now find compatible EV charging stations

Waze users can now add their electric vehicle and plug type into the Waze app to be shown places where they can charge their EV. Google, which owns Waze, said that finding chargers is not always easy due to inconsistent, outdated, or unreliable information. In some cases, drivers go to a charging station only to find they can’t find or use it.

As Waze is a giant collaborative effort from its users who submit the latest information all of the time, Google decided to add this new feature to the app. Users can then keep information about charging stations up to date to help others avoid wasted trips. If you find inconsistencies between reality and information on Waze, you can also input newer information to warn others.

Commenting on the feature, Waze said:

“Waze is committed to making it easier and more accessible for EV drivers to charge your vehicles. Whether you’re preparing for a long summer road trip or heading across town to a soccer game, you can rest assured Waze will help you find a charging station along the way.”

As Waze and Google Maps are run by the same company, Google could let information from Waze feed over to Google Maps to help even more EV owners. If you’re on Waze, Google says the feature will roll out globally over the coming weeks.