Rivian adds Google Cast and YouTube app to its EVs with latest update

Rivian, the popular EV maker, has released a new update aimed at enhancing its in-car entertainment game. The latest update from Rivian introduces Google Cast and a native YouTube app to its vehicles, making Rivian the first automaker to offer Google Cast. This brings a user-optimized streaming experience straight to its vehicles. Rivian notes that "the addition of both services ensures you have the newest streaming options that are easy to use and built for enjoying your favorite media."

The YouTube app is the same version as the version designed for TVs, offering a large-screen-friendly interface to Rivian EVs. The app will allow Rivian EV owners to consume their favorite creator's content on their parked vehicles. Google Cast opens up even more possibilities, allowing drivers and passengers to stream content from over 3,000 supported apps to the vehicle's screen. Rivian EV owners will be able to stream content from Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, and Prime Video, or even view personal photos via Google Photos.

These new features are available through the Rivian Connect+ service and all Rivian customers will be able to get a temporary preview to try them out. The addition of Google Cast and YouTube will allow users to get entertained in situations when charging the vehicle, waiting for someone, or simply relaxing in the car.

The new update also includes a SiriusXM app where drivers can enjoy hundreds of radio channels, including "ad-free music, plus 24/7 live sports, news, and entertainment programming." Additionally, the update introduces Climate Schedule support on Gen 2 vehicles and improvements to the Highway Assist including the "Lane Change on Command" feature. A Snow Modei is also now available for the center display to enjoy the holiday season theme and a key fob for Gen 2 vehicles is available for purchase.

Source: Rivian