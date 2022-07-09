Weekend PC Game Deals: Hordes to survive, Legos to bundle, and more

Weekend PC Game Deals is where the hottest gaming deals from all over the internet are gathered into one place, every week, for your consumption. So kick back, relax, and hold on to your wallets.

Another month's Humble Choice Bundle dropped in earlier this week with a refreshed selection of games. Once again, there are eight games that can be added to your library if you're a subscriber.

The July 2022 Humble Choice brings Deep Rock Galactic, Necromunda: Hired Gun, Legion TD 2, Legend of Keepers, Lawn Mowing Simulator, Banners of Ruin, Yes, Your Grace, and ATOM RPG Trudograd.

To grab the complete selection before it ends in early August, you will need to put down $11.99. Extra perks for subbing include access to the DRM-free Humble Games Collection and a steadily deepening Humble Store discount, while 5% of the membership cost goes towards charity.

New bundles continued to come in, and next up is a Lego games collection centered on movie-related experiences, also from Humble.

The starting tier starts off strong with copies of LEGO Marvel Super Heroes and The Lego Movie Videogame for $1. The beat the average tier, that's currently at $8.40, adds on the Lego games Marvel Super Heroes 2, Marvel's Avengers, and Jurassic World.

Lastly, paying $10 gets you the complete bundle, adding on The Lego Movie 2 Videogame, Lego The Incredibles, Lego DC Super-Villains, and Lego Ninjago Movie Video Game to the pile of games you get. You have three weeks to pick up the bundle before it goes away.

Epic Games Store also brought more freebies this week, and to replace the triple giveaway from last time arrived copies of Killing Floor 2 and Ancient Enemy.

Killing Floor 2 offers a six-player cooperative horde shooter experience that can also be played in PVP Versus with up to 12 players. Meanwhile, Ancient Enemy is a card battler using solitaire-style combat as players utilize spells and abilities against forces of evil.

This duo is yours to claim permanently on the Epic Games launcher until July 14, which is also when the store will put up Wonder Boy The Dragons Trap as the next freebie.

Free Events

With major summer sales coming to an end, free weekends have returned. This time you have two games available to try out for the next couple of days, from Microsoft and Ubisoft.

Real-time strategy fans can now try out Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition, with the upgraded version's complete base game available with campaign battles and online multiplayer. At the same time, racing fans can get behind the wheel of The Crew 2, which offers the entire USA as a playground to explore and race across using cars, bikes, boats, and planes.

Big Deals

The behemoth Steam Summer Sale is now behind us, ushering in a slower time for major store-wide promotions, at least for a little while. Still, there are quite a few deals that have gone online this weekend for those with still cash left in their wallets. Here's our latest highlights list:

DRM-free Goodness

The GOG store has opened sales dedicated to the Moon Festival as well as a publisher promotion featuring Square Enix. Find our list of highlights for these DRM-free specials, and more, below:

