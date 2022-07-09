Latest testing finds Windows 11 losing performance lead over Ubuntu and Linux

It's been nine months since Windows 11 was publicly released back in October. As such, and as we are closer to the general availability (GA) of succeeding version 22H2, it is natural to wonder how the performance of Windows 11 has evolved during this time. Recently, Puget Systems tested the OS against Windows 10 and found that Windows 11 had improved significantly since last time. And earlier today, fellow outlet Phoronix pit Windows 11 against Ubuntu and Clear Linux to see how the Microsoft OS fares.

The tested OSs were:

Windows 11 Pro

Ubuntu 22.04 LTS

Ubuntu 22.04 LTS with Linux 5.18 stable kernel

Intel's Clear Linux 36580

The test system consisted of:

Intel Core i9 12900K

ASUS ROG STRIX Z690-E GAMING WiFi motherboard

2x 16 GB DDR5-6000 memory

500GB WD_BLACK SN850 NVMe SSD

Radeon RX 6800 XT GPU

However, unlike what Puget Systems had found, Phoronix test shows that Windows 11 is struggling to keep its lead over Linux and Ubuntu. In fact, in the overall average performance department, Windows 11 has fell behind the tested Linux distros, which is in stark contrast compared to what was observed last time, where Windows 11 was significantly faster in many situations.

Here is the geometric mean of all the tests where Windows 11 has secured the last place:

You can find the full test results on Phoronix's website at this link.