ASUS readies 600 Series motherboards to support the next gen Intel processors

Four ASUS motherboards

In an announcement today, ASUS revealed that it is providing BIOS support and updates to make its Series 600 motherboards with a Z690 chipset. The updated motherboards shall be geared towards the forthcoming new wave of 13th Generation Intel Raptor Lake CPUs.

ASUS motherboards can be updated conveniently through tools such as BIOS Flashback and EZ Flash. Doing away with use of BIOS screen, the BIOS Flashback software updates BIOS seamlessly. Similarly, the ASUS EZ Flash 3 makes it easy to update ASUS motherboard BIOS without entering Windows.

ASUS will make available all UEFI (Unified Extensible Firmware Interface) BIOS for the following Series 600 motherboards with Z690 chipset for download, on its support website.

Table showing the supported motherboards for Intel&039s 13th Gen

The timeline as to when these updates shall become available is yet to be disclosed. As Intel’s Raptor lake is expected to be launched somewhere in October, according to some reports. Intel’s new lineup will go head to head with AMD's Ryzen 7000 (Zen 4). AMD's counterparts are also coming later this year. However, they will need new motherboards that support the upcoming AM5 socket platform and shall require DDR5 RAM.

Source: Asus via TechSpot

