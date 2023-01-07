Weekend PC Game Deals: New year choices, space program for free, and more

Weekend PC Game Deals is where the hottest gaming deals from all over the internet are gathered into one place, every week, for your consumption. So kick back, relax, and hold on to your wallets.

Humble introduced its first Choice bundle of 2023 earlier this week, bringing some hellish goodness to all subscribers. As always, eight games are included in the January collection.

The $11.99 costing bundle carries Steam copies of Doom Eternal, Tribes of Midgard, Olliolli World - Rad Edition, Encased, Grow, Conan Chop Chop, Hokko Life, and The Serpent Rogue this time.

You get to keep all eight games when you grab the January Humble Choice. Humble also throws in extra benefits like access to a selection of DRM-free games in the Humble Games Collection as well as a Humble Store discount.

Epic didn't miss a beat bringing over its giveaways over to 2023 either, with this week's promotion offering copies of Kerbal Space Program and Shadow Tactics - Aiko's Choice. With the 24-hour giveaway ending, we are back to having weekly freebies available to grab.

Kerbal Space Program is a space flight simulation title with a realistic orbital physics engine, letting you put small green aliens into space for various realistic missions. Meanwhile, Aiko's Choice is a standalone expansion to Blades of the Shogun, bringing back the five assassins for another stealth-orientated real-time tactics experience.

You can grab both games for free until January 12 on the Epic Games Store, which is when the party game First Class Trouble will become the next freebie.

Free Events

As holiday events end, only a single game has come back with a free weekend promotion. You can currently try out The Anacrusis, a four-player cooperative FPS where you are fighting against aliens while trapped in a massive starship in space.

Big Deals

Holiday and winter sales finally came to an end earlier this week, making this weekend a quiet one due to the expected post-sale slowdown. Still, discounts don't go away for long, and already, several publishers are back at it. Ubisoft is also hosting another $1 promotion for its Ubisoft+ subscription service, which gives access to all of its classic and modern titles until January 19.

Here's our handpicked big deals list for this weekend:

DRM-free Specials

The GOG store is back to normal too, with it offering a variety of weekend specials to keep your DRM-free games collection up to date:

Keep in mind that availability and pricing for some deals could vary depending on the region.

That's it for our pick of this weekend's PC game deals, and hopefully, some of you have enough self-restraint not to keep adding to your ever-growing backlogs. As always, there's an enormous amount of other deals ready and waiting all over the interwebs as well as in services you may already subscribe to if you comb through them, so keep your eyes open for those, and have a great weekend.

