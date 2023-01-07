WD Red Plus 10TB and 6TB NAS HDDs available at discounted prices on Amazon

Currently, Amazon is offering great discounts on various categories. Among these offers, Western Digital's 10TB RED Plus NAS internal hard drive (HDD), based on conventional magnetic recording (CMR) technology, is selling for $159.99 after a massive 44% discount. This offer saves you $125 on its original MSRP of $284.99.

The WD Red Plus NAS HDDs have been built for up to 8-bays and support up to 180TB per year workload rate. These are ideal for archiving and sharing, and go up to 14TB. They can also handle small- to medium-sized business NAS environments. With an MTBF of up to 1 million hours and featuring NASware 3.0 technology, these HDDs are capable of increasing your drives' compatibility with your existing network and devices.

3D Active Balance Plus aids in keeping your data safe from excessive vibration and noise in a NAS or RAID environment, further protecting your drive from overtime degradation with dual-plane balance control. WD Red Plus HDDs also allow for cooler operations and enhanced reliability by mitigating power consumption.

Alternatively, you can also check out the 6TB variant available at a discounted price of $109.99, down from its original MSRP of $119.99.

For more computer hardware and storage component deals, you can check our coverage of processors, graphics cards, SSDs, including NVMe, and more CMR-based hard disks (HDDs) for NAS and Plex.

