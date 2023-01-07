Sam Bankman-Fried fraud case: DOJ launches website for FTX victims

The United States Department of Justice has created a new website for victims of alleged fraud committed by Sam Bankman-Fried, Decrypt has reported. Due to the sheer number of people who have been defrauded, it has been called impractical by prosecutors that customers of FTX should be contacted one by one so a website has been established.

The website doesn’t contain any forms to fill out, instead, it has contact details for the US Attorney’s Office so you can send an email there if you were defrauded and checks will be run to see if you’re eligible to be classed as a victim in the case.

Customers who had assets stored on FTX when it closed withdrawals are still waiting on a process for accessing what’s theirs. The Bahamian authorities said at the end of last year that they had secured $3.5 billion of FTX’s assets which they plan to give back to customers and creditors but this isn’t all the money FTX was responsible for and some still have to be located.

If you were affected by the collapse of FTX, it would be a good idea to contact the email address on the DOJ website, even if you’re outside the United States. This will ensure that your name will be put down to collect any assets that you’re owed when the time comes to distribute what’s recovered.

Source: Decrypt