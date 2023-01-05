Kerbal Space Program and Shadow Tactics Aiko's Choice are free on Epic Games Store

The Epic Games Store is kicking off its 2023 giveaway run in a big way, offering a double promotion carrying Kerbal Space Program and Shadow Tactics - Aiko's Choice. These brand-new arrivals replace last week's Dishonored Definitive Edition and Eximius: Seize the Frontline copies.



Kerbal Space Program is an immensely popular space flight simulation game. Featuring a realistic orbital physics engine, the game has you managing the space program of Kerbals, a humanoid race of aliens with little regard for safety.

Here's how the developer Squad describes the game and its modes:

Kerbal Space Program features three gameplay modes. In Science Mode, perform space experiments to unlock new technology and advance the knowledge of Kerbalkind. In Career Mode, oversee every aspect of the space program, including construction, strategy, funding, upgrades, and more. In Sandbox, you are free to build any spacecraft you can think of, with all parts and technology in the game.

Meanwhile, Shadow Tactics - Aiko's Choice is a standalone expansion to Blades of the Shogun, and features the same stealth-orientated real-time tactics gameplay of the well-received original. You will be controlling five assassins, each with unique abilities, to accomplish objectives in open-ended maps. A sequel is in development too.

Developer Mimimi Games describes the setting like this:

Although Aiko was certain that she left her old life behind her, Aiko's former sensei, the cunning spymaster Lady Chiyo, reappears from the shadows to challenge her. Together with her deadly companions she sets out to hunt down the ghosts of her past...

Both games are being given away for the first time. When not on sale, Kerbal Space Program normally costs 39.99 while Aiko's Choice comes in at $19.99.

Kerbal Space Program and Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun - Aiko's Choice is free to claim on the Epic Games Store until January 12, 2023.