Weekend PC Game Deals: Showcase sales, high profile bundles, and coupon finales

Weekend PC Game Deals is where the hottest gaming deals from all over the internet are gathered into one place, every week, for your consumption. So kick back, relax, and hold on to your wallets.

Starting things off with bundles, Humble brought forth a publisher bundle that's quite an easy recommend thanks to its high-end innards.

The Capcom Summer 2022 Bundle has Bionic Commando and Strider in its starting tier for just $1. Going up to the second tier will cost you $10 instead, and it has copies of DmC: Devil May Cry, Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen, Street Fighter IV, and Street Fighter V as its offerings.

The third and final tier raises the price of the bundle to $20, but it also offers copies of Monster Hunter: World, Devil May Cry 5, Devil May Cry HD Collection, plus a 50% off coupon for Monster Hunter Rise.

There are almost two weeks left on this bundle before Humble and Capcom pull the plug. Even though the bundle is quite appealing, you can safely wait until the summer sales kick into high gear to compare it with upcoming deals.

Humble also refreshed its monthly Choice bundle this week, and once again, there are eight games that can be added to your library if you're a subscriber.

The June 2022 games of Humble Choice brings Star Wars Squadrons, Phoenix Point: Year One Edition, I Am Fish, Superhot: Mind Control Delete, Call of the Sea, Gamedec, Pumpkin Jack, and Siege Survival: Gloria Victis.

Paying $11.99 gets you the bundle with all eight games. As additional perks for subbing, members also gain access to the DRM-free Humble Games Collection via a separate launcher, plus a steadily deepening Humble Store discount. Moreover, 5% of the membership cost goes towards charity.

Epic Games Store's Mega Sale is winding down, and as the final mystery game of the promotion arrived a copy of Maneater this week.

Tripwire Interactive presents the title as an open-world action RPG where you take the role of a shark. It's up to the players to eat their way up the food chain, both animal and human, to continue the all-important storyline and become the apex predator of the seas.

Released in 2021, Maneater's giveaway on the Epic Games Store lasts until Thursday, June 16. With the end of mystery giveaways, the store has gone back to revealing what's next in the freebie lineup, which turned out to be a copy of the first-person metroidvania puzzler Supraland.

That's not where giveaways end this weekend though, as Capcom is currently offering the highly regarded retro fighter Street Fighter 2: The World Warrior.

The giveaway comes as a part of Capcom Arcade Stadium, a free container for which you can buy classics made by the publisher. This original arcade version of the fighting game is yours to claim until July 21.

Free Events

It's another quiet week in the free events corner, with only a couple of games offering their contents for you to try out.

First up is another free weekend for Dead by Daylight, the asymmetrical multiplayer horror game that has one killer attempting to capture four survivors as they attempt to hide and distract the hunting party long enough to escape. At the same time, the Left 4 Dead-like, early access cooperative title The Anacrusis is also having a free weekend. The setting is a massive starship, and what you're shooting at are hordes of aliens.

Big Deals

There is not long to go until Steam begins its summer sale festivities, but there is still quite a few publisher promotions, mostly thanks to the announcement season, happening this weekend. If previous sales are anything to go by, the discount levels won't be changing between now and summer sales, so if something grabs your eye, it's not a bad idea to jump in.

This is the final week you have to use up Epic's 15% off coupon before it expires on Thursday too. Catch deals from that apply to the promotion and much more in our highlights list below:

DRM-free Goodness

While everyone else is preparing, the GOG store has already brought forth its summer sale featuring thousands of DRM-free discounts. Here's a few highlights from the promotion:

Keep in mind that availability and pricing for some deals may vary depending on the region you're in

And that's it for our pick of this weekend's PC game deals everyone, and hopefully, some of you have enough self-restraint not to break the bank adding new games to your ever-growing backlogs. Of course, there are an enormous number of other deals ready and waiting if you comb through the interwebs hard enough, so keep your eyes open for those, and have a great weekend.

Neowin may earn a small commission from qualifying purchases.