Maneater is free to claim on the Epic Games Store for a week

It is the mystery game finale of the Epic Games Store, and the last hidden game of the Mega Sale has turned out to be a copy of Maneater for PC gamers. It takes the place of Wolfenstein: The New Order from last week.

Developed by Killing Floor maker Tripwire Interactive, Maneater has players taking the role of killer sharks to terrorize the waters where humans and other animals dwell. The game presents an open world action RPG experience with a unique story (humorously called a 'ShaRkPG') that tasks players with eating their way up the food chain to become an apex predator.

Here's how the studio describes the setting:

Starting as a small shark pup you are tasked with surviving the harsh world while eating your way up the ecosystem. To do this you will explore a large and varied open world encountering diverse enemies - both human and wildlife.

Without a sale, purchasing the 2021-released title would set you back $39.99. Here are the minimum requirements:

OS: Windows 10

Processor: Intel Core i5-5300u

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: Intel HD 5500

DirectX: Version 11

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Storage: 20 GB available space

This Epic Games Store Maneater giveaway will last until June 16, and with the mystery weeks over, we can already see that it will be a copy of Supraland that will be free next week.