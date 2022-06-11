Deal of the Day: Save up to 54% on Sony headphones and earbuds

Amazon is offering some hefty discounts on Sony's some of the popular headphones and earbuds. The mouth-watering deal covers as many as six different Sony headphones and earbuds.
You can save up to 54% on the purchase if you are planning to take home with you one of the discounted Sony headphones or earbuds models. This is a limited-time deal, with no mention of a timeline for when Amazon will end it, which is why you should make a quick decision on it.
But before you make a decision on whether to cash in on the deal, below are the products on which you can save up to 54%.
-
Sony WHRF400: Wireless Home Theater Headphones for watching TV, 18% off (Now at $98)
-
Sony WI-C310/B: Wireless in-Ear headset/headphones with Mic, 54% off (Now at $18)
-
Sony WI-C310/W: Wireless in-Ear Headset/Headphones, 54% off (Now at $18)
-
Sony WH-XB910N: Extra BASS Noise Cancelling Headphones, 28% off (Now at $178)
-
Sony WH-CH510: Wireless Bluetooth On-Ear Headset with Mic, 36% off (Now at $38)
-
Sony WF-C500: Truly wireless in-ear earbuds, 31% off (Now at $68)
These headphones and earbuds are not the best in the industry, but these are a mix of some of the value-for-money products and high-end ones. You can check out the deal page on Amazon here.
Our stories may contain affiliate links for products/apps where Neowin is paid an affiliate fee if you complete a purchase via those links.
0 Comments - Add comment
Advertisement