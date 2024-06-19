WhatsApp spotted working on AR effects and filters for video calls

Image by geralt via Pixabay

WhatsApp is working to improve the video calling experience for its users in a future update. WABetaInfo reports that the instant messaging platform is readying some AR (Augmented Reality) call effects and filters you can use during video calls.

The unreleased feature was spotted in development in WhatsApp beta for Android v2.24.13.14, now available through the Google Play Beta Program. The website said that the feature is not yet available to testers but provided a screenshot hinting at how it might work on WhatsApp.

Image via WABetaInfo

You will be able to add different interactive elements to your video calls. For instance, you can turn on dynamic facial filters to smoothen your skin appearance or use a low-light mode to improve visibility in dim light conditions.

WhatsApp will let you replace your real-time video feed with avatars during video calls to bring fun to your conversations or maintain anonymity and privacy without disabling your camera.

The Meta-owned company is preparing a tool to edit backgrounds during video calls, as per the website, and adding that the feature will also be available for desktop apps. The feature will let you customize backgrounds during video calls or hide unwanted distractions.

While there is no release date for the upcoming AR call effects, the experience will build on top of the existing perks WhatsApp has already added to improve video calls. In a recent update pushed to mobile and desktop apps, WhatsApp streamlined the participant limit, supported audio feed sharing, and introduced a feature that automatically highlights the person talking in a video call.

WhatsApp is also testing a revamped interface for video calling, shifting the controls to a bar at the bottom of the screen. The updated design features a larger profile photo and improves the visual clarity of the controls at the bottom.

Source: WABetaInfo