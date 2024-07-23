WhatsApp may bring AirDrop-like file sharing feature to iOS

WhatsApp continuously works on new features to elevate the user experience on both Android and iOS. After being first tested for Android users, WhatsApp is now spotted testing a new AirDrop-like file-sharing feature for iOS users.

According to WABetaInfo, the latest beta version of WhatsApp for iOS, which is available on TestFlight, allows iPhone users to use a new feature called Nearby Share. Using this Nearby Share feature, iPhone users will be able to share photos, videos, documents, etc., with people nearby, without needing to connect to the internet.

The Nearby Share feature spotted in the latest WhatsApp beta for iOS uses end-to-end encryption. This means that only the intended receiver can access the content. Notably, the feature on iOS works a bit differently as compared to the Android version, because of certain iOS limitations.

image via WABetaInfo

In the Android version, WhatsApp can detect nearby devices automatically. But in the iOS version, Nearby Share requires the iPhone user to scan a QR code to start file sharing with that particular iOS device. One of the best things, as spotted by WABetaInfo, about the WhatsApp Nearby Share feature for iOS is that it would allow file transfers between Android and iOS.

This will make it easier for users to share files between different operating systems and negate the need to rely on any other app since WhatsApp is used by billions across the globe. Do note that the feature was spotted in the latest WhatsApp iOS beta v24.15.10.70 and isn't available to all beta users for testing. It is currently under internal testing.

Another important thing to note is that the feature is in its initial stage and may see multiple changes before it is made available to normal users. Moreover, there is no clarity on when this feature will be pushed for a stable release.