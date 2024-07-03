WhatsApp beta rolls out a dedicated video notes mode for the camera UI

WhatsApp is testing one more feature to improve the video notes or instant video messages experience. The instant messaging platform is working on a new video notes mode in the camera UI, WABetaInfo reports.

The unreleased feature is in the works for both Android and iOS, as per the website. WhatsApp is rolling out the video notes mode to some testers in the latest versions of WhatsApp beta for Android and iOS.

The new camera mode sits at the bottom of the screen alongside "Video", and "Photo" options. To access the camera UI, go to a WhatsApp chat and tap the camera button.

Right now, if you want to record a video note on the stable version of WhatsApp, you need to press and hold the camera button. The note will automatically get shared in your chat when you lift your finger off the button unless you enable the lock mode.

Adding a dedicated option in the camera UI will streamline things and make it easier to use the video notes feature, the website notes. It might give more visibility to the video notes feature as users who don't know it exists will be able to spot it.

This new update comes almost a year after WhatsApp launched video notes on Android and iOS. It lets you record videos up to 60 seconds with a circular frame. In its lock mode, you can switch between the front and rear cameras, stop the recording, and delete it if you don't want to share it.

The lock mode also lets you preview the video note before sending it. More recently, WhatsApp beta started rolling out a shortcut button to quickly reply to video notes in your chat. It's also testing a stream of other features, including AR effects, cross-posting from Instagram, ranking Status updates, bottom calling bar, and a Favorites filter.

