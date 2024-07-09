WhatsApp Android beta adds new zoom controls in the camera UI

by Arivera via Pixabay

WhatsApp is working to improve its instant messaging apps by adding new camera controls. WABetaInfo reports that the Meta-owned company has started rolling out improved zoom controls for the camera UI on Android.

The feature is available as part of WhatsApp beta for Android 2.24.15.3 through the Google Play Beta program. It sits at the bottom of the screen near the option to switch between front and rear cameras. You can access WhatsApp's camera UI by going to a personal or group chat, and then tap on the Camera button near the text field.

New zoom controls are being tested on WhatsApp after several years. The instant messaging app already offers the ability to zoom in and zoom out while recording since 2016. You can press and hold the camera button and swipe up or down to adjust the zoom levels, however, the recording stops when you lift your finger. There is no way to change the zoom when you're recording a video.

The new button aims to improve the experience by allowing you to adjust zoom precisely without interrupting the recording. The website notes that you can set a desired zoom level before taking a photo or while recording a video, adding that a pinch-to-zoom gesture at least once may be required to make the button visible.

WhatsApp's new zoom control is available to limited testers on Android and will roll out to more users in the coming days. It's already available to beta testers on iOS for a couple of months.

WhatsApp is working on other camera and image-related improvements such as a dedicated video notes mode for the camera UI. It's also beefing up the Meta AI chatbot to be able to analyze your photos and edit them on your command.

Other than that, it was reported that WhatsApp is finding ways to stop strangers from taking screenshots of profile photos and testing other features such as channel forwarding.

Source and image: WABetaInfo