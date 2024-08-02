WhatsApp to soon let you communicate with Meta AI with voice messages

It seems like WhatsApp is working on a new feature allowing bad texters to easily converse with Meta AI. In the latest WhatsApp beta for Android, the messaging platform is spotted with the voice message feature for Meta AI.

Using this feature, users can send voice messages to Meta AI on WhatsApp. Previously, communicating with Meta AI on WhatsApp was limited to text and images. But, with the WhatsApp Android beta version 2.24.16.10, there is a voice message button visible next to the typing field.

Meta has been integrating Meta AI into its platforms, including Instagram, WhatsApp, and Facebook. The AI chatbot is still evolving in these platforms, and one of many is being able to send voice messages to Meta AI for effective interactions.

The availability of voice messages for Meta AI also makes it easier to communicate with the AI chatbot, as you don't need to type in those long and tedious prompts. There is now the voice messages button, which, according to WABetaInfo, works similar to how it works in regular conversations.

image by WABetaInfo

It is assumed that you need to press and hold and say out your prompts to Meta AI and release it once you are done commanding your prompt. Notably, there are no works on how many languages or which languages Meta AI will support for voice messaging.

Another question is whether the new voice messaging feature for Meta AI can be used to perform specific functions such as replying to messages or not. Interestingly, this isn't the only new feature WhatsApp has been spotted working on.

Recently, it was spotted that the popular messaging platform is also working on a feature that would allow users to react to messages instantly. The double-tap to react feature was spotted in WhatsApp Android beta v2.24.16.7 and is expected to arrive to the public soon.